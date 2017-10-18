Fireball Streaks Through Sky Wednesday Afternoon

People from around Connecticut reported seeing a bright fireball streak across the sky on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut received reports from Manchester, Mansfield, Wallingford, Meriden and Malborough.
People reported seeing the fireball in the southern sky around 3 p.m.
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan said it was likely a meteor burning up as it entered the Earth's atmosphere. It may have occurred somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey, Hanrahan said.
Published at 5:11 PM EDT on Oct 18, 2017