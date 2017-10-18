Fireball Streaks Through Sky Wednesday Afternoon

SPRING MOUNTAINS NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NV - AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

People from around Connecticut reported seeing a bright fireball streak across the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Connecticut received reports from Manchester, Mansfield, Wallingford, Meriden and Malborough.

People reported seeing the fireball in the southern sky around 3 p.m.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan said it was likely a meteor burning up as it entered the Earth's atmosphere. It may have occurred somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey, Hanrahan said.

