Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds into Wednesday

What to Know What: Strong winds with gusts over 45 mph is leading to tree damage around the state.

Where: All of Connecticut can experience damaging winds and flash flooding.

When: The worst of the storm will move through the state later this evening and during the overnight hours.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for heavy rain and strong winds this evening into the day tomorrow.



Rain will become heavier as we head into the evening and overnight hours. In total we're forecasting between 1.5" to 3.0" of rain which could lead to flash flooding issues.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northern Connecticut through Wednesday morning.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

In addition to the heavy rain the other significant factor with this storm system is damaging winds.

Winds are already gusting over 40 mph in parts of the state. Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph are expected later this evening which will result in more tree damage.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of Connecticut through tomorrow morning.

The Cross Sound Ferry Seajet was cancelled due to weather today.

Check out interactive radar which shows the line of moderate to heavy rain moving across the state.

Eversource is reporting 5,000 outages throughout the state as of 4:30 p.m. Glastonbury is one of the hardest hit areas with over 800 customers without power. United Illuminating is reporting nearly 600 customers without power.

Storms Bring Down Trees, Flood Roads

This storm system is all part of a rather strong cold front that is pushing through the northeast.

Severe thunderstorms associated with this same system moved through Upstate New York earlier today.

The odds of thunderstorms increase for Connecticut as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

