Former Shelton Restaurant Manager Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees

The former manager of a Shelton restaurant is accused of sexually harassing employees and touching them inappropriately.

Police started the investigation in March 2016 when three female employees of Dee’s Kitchen at 509 Howe Ave. in Shelton went to police to report that 58-year-old Bryan Stockbridge, of Ansonia, was sexually harassing them and had touched them inappropriately on several occasions.

Detectives quickly obtained an arrest warrant, but they could not apprehend him, police said. They then obtained information that Stockbridge fled to California after an interview with detectives.

Shelton police obtained information today that Stockbridge was back in Connecticut, living in Ansonia, and they took him into custody.

Stockbridge has been charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

He posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court tomorrow.