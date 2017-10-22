Four Injured in Overnight Shooting in Hartford

Four people were injured in a shooting on Elliott Street in Hartford late Saturday night.
Police said just before midnight crews responded to the area of 11 Elliott Street to investigate a shooting. Four people were injured, though police said the injuries are not life-threatening.
The victims have not been publicly identified.
A witness told NBC Connecticut they hear five shots ring out.
The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes unit is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
