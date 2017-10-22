Four Injured in Overnight Shooting in Hartford - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Four Injured in Overnight Shooting in Hartford

    Four people were injured in a shooting on Elliott Street in Hartford late Saturday night.

    Police said just before midnight crews responded to the area of 11 Elliott Street to investigate a shooting. Four people were injured, though police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

    The victims have not been publicly identified.

    A witness told NBC Connecticut they hear five shots ring out.

    The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes unit is investigating.

    No other details were immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


