Four Injured in Overnight Shooting in Hartford

Four people were injured in a shooting on Elliott Street in Hartford late Saturday night.

Police said just before midnight crews responded to the area of 11 Elliott Street to investigate a shooting. Four people were injured, though police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

A witness told NBC Connecticut they hear five shots ring out.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes unit is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



