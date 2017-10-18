Gas Prices Heading Down As Hurricane Relief Continues

The cost of gas is heading down after spiking following the series of hurricanes this summer.

Experts say drivers can expect the prices to stay down, and they may drop further during the rest of the year. But Connecticut still the highest average gas price in the Northeast, and is one of the top 10 states with the highest prices.

AAA says the average price in the state is $2.72 for a gallon of regular. That’s higher than the national average, which is $2.47.

Connecticut is seeing this drop for a number of reasons – the biggest reason being, several Texas oil refineries and pipelines are operating again, after shutting off because of the hurricane Harvey.

Peak driving season is also winding down, and now is the time most pumps will be switching to the cheaper, winter gas mixture.

Right now there is tension in the Middle East of Iraqi forces trying to seize oil fields in northern territories of the country. There have been fears of supply disruption after Iraqi forces tried to seize oil fields in northern Iraq but the slight change in price of crude oil isn’t going to translate here at the pump.