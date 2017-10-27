Get Familiar With Subscription Policies

A Watertown woman noticed nearly $800 in charges for Amazon video services, something that she had accidentally being paying for more than a year.

A Watertown woman’s experience accidentally paying for a subscription service for more than a year can serve as a good lesson.

Jennifer’s oversight led to 15 months of video subscription payments to Amazon, including Amazon Prime.

She said she does not recall authorizing the service and the payments weren’t big enough to get Jennifer’s attention until August. By then, the collective charges cost her $788.

The company offered to credit some of that to her Amazon account, but Jennifer wanted a full refund into her bank account.

Here are some takeaways from her experience:

When you have any type of potentially unauthorized or unrecognized charge, you need to speak up right away. That way, you’re telling the business you don’t plan on using the product you paid for.

Get familiar with the cancellation terms on services you sign up for .

Some companies, Amazon included, will give you a free trial period that automatically renews and charges you the full price when it expires.

Amazon did not have to refund Jennifer, but after NBC Connecticut Responds spoke with a company spokesperson, it did. The spokesperson said, as a one-time exception, he initiated a $788 check, which Jennifer received and deposited immediately.