A Connecticut man was sentenced to prison after defrauding elderly family and friends of more than $400,000.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Robert Oathout, 37, of Hartford, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island for defrauding over $447,000 from family members and family friends. Oathout told the victims he needed money for medical expenses, and that it would be paid back after he received a settlement for a botched medical procedure in Connecticut. The victims were all between the ages of 67 and 87 years old.

Oathout received electronic payments before, during, and after being incarcerated in Rhode Island on unrelated federal drug charges.

Investigators said there was no botched procedure and he was not owned and settlement payments.

Oathout pleaded guilty in July to eight counts of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $434,635.75 to the victims.