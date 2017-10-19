A Hartford teacher has been placed on leave as officials investigate a complaint involving a female student.

A Hartford Public School teacher is on paid administrative leave connected to an investigation involving an underage female student.

District officials said there are allegations involving at least one 11-year-old female student and a male teacher at Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker on Broadview Terrace.

The district learned about the complaint on Wednesday and as mandated reporters, they contacted the state Department of Children and Families who are now investigating.

Additionally, parents of students from the teacher's classroom received notices about his change in status and details on the substitute teacher who would be taking over.

Hartford Public Schools recently overhauled its mandated reporting policies after a concerning report from the state Office of the Child Advocate back in February of 2017. That report found the district mishandled child abuse claims for years.

The NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters have left a voicemail and email for the teacher involved. We are not naming him because no charges have been filed against him at this time.