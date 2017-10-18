Homeless Man in Middletown Assaults 1-Month-Old in Car: Police

A homeless man in Middletown is accused of assaulting a 1-month-old while sitting in the boy's mother's car, police said.

Luis Krom was picked up by the infant's mother on Tuesday afternoon and he got into the passenger seat of the woman's car while the infant was in the back seat, police said.

The boy's mother told police they drove back to her residence so she could get a debit card. She went inside and left Krom and her son in the car. When she came back outside, she said, Krom was in his seat leaning over and hitting the 1-month-old boy several times.

When she got closer to the car, she said Krom was squeezing the baby's face and saying something about the boy crying.

The mother brought her baby inside the house before driving him to Middlesex Hospital. She told police 22-year-old denied hitting the baby and even rode along in the car to the hospital.

Police responded to the hospital about 5 p.m. and found bruises on the baby's eye and right side of his face.

Krom was later arrested and charged with risk of injury, assault and reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $200,000.

It is not clear if the mother knew Krom previously.