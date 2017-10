Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-691 westbound in Cheshire Tuesday morning.

I-691 westbound has reopened near the exit 2/I-84 merge in Cheshire after an accident.

Police said at least six vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved. Minor injuries have been reported.

The road was initially closed but around 7:30 a.m. the left lane was reopened. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

