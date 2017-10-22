Injuries Reported After Car Hits House in Vernon - NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported After Car Hits House in Vernon

    Injuries Reported After Car Slams into Home in Vernon

    Injuries were reported when a car crashed into a house on Union Street (Route 74) in Vernon Saturday.

    Tolland County Emergency dispatchers said EMS evaluated at least three patients on scene. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

    Dispatch said there was minor structural damage reported to the porch, but the interior of the house was not damaged.

    Witnesses told NBC Connecticut they saw an out of control car hitting two other vehicles before hitting the house.

    No other details were immediately available.

