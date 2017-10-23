JetBlue Flight Diverted to JFK After Hitting Birds in Boston

A JetBlue flight from Boston to Las Vegas was diverted to New York after an incident with birds.

Flight From Boston to Vegas Diverted After Bird Strike

A JetBlue plane hit some birds after taking off from Boston Logan International Airport on Monday.

JetBlue Airways Flight 877, an Airbus 320 aircraft, reported that it struck several seagulls after departing Logan on Monday afternoon.

The crew declared an emergency and is diverting to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority. The Federal Aviation Administration noted that the crew initially planned to return to Logan instead of landing at JFK.

The flight was originally heading to Las Vegas.

No further information was immediately available.