LifeStar Transported Driver After Crash on I-84 in Southington

Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 84 West in Southington around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and LifeStar transported one person from the scene.

Police said 39-year-old Confessor Rodriguez, of New Britain, was driving a GMC Sierra and went off the road near exit 32, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and landed in a brook.

LifeStar transported Rodriguez to Hartford Hospital. His passenger was transported to Saint Mary’s.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 860-534-1000.

