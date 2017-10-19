LifeStar Transported Driver After Crash on I-84 in Southington - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

LifeStar Transported Driver After Crash on I-84 in Southington

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LifeStar Transported Driver After Crash on I-84 in Southington

    Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 84 West in Southington around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and LifeStar transported one person from the scene.

    Police said 39-year-old Confessor Rodriguez, of New Britain, was driving a GMC Sierra and went off the road near exit 32, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and landed in a brook.

    LifeStar transported Rodriguez to Hartford Hospital. His passenger was transported to Saint Mary’s.

    Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 860-534-1000.

    2 Recovering After Crash on Interstate 84 in Southington

    [HAR] 2 Recovering After Crash on Interstate 84 in Southington
    Two people are recovering after a crash on Interstate 84 in Southington
    (Published 6 hours ago)
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices