There are major delays on Interstate 91 south after an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

State police said there are no serious injuries, but it is taking crews some time to clean up the wreck due to a fluid spill.

The crash is near exit 21 and delays stretch back several miles. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible. Detour around using the Berlin Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.