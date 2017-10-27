Man Broke Into Ex’s House, Stole Dog, Led Police on Chase: Police

A New Britain man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Southington home, taking her dog and leading police on a chase into Middletown. This was the third time he was accused of breaking into the woman’s home this month, according to police.

The victim called police Friday when 39-year-old George Degrandis, of New Britain, forced his way into her home, police said. When the victim reached out to authorities, Degrandis took the dog and drove off.

When police officers tried to stop Degrandis’ car, he got onto Interstate 84, Route 72 East and continued on Route 9 in Middletown, where he was taken into custody.

Police said a protective order exists between the victim and Degrandis has broken into her home before. He was accused of forcing his way into the woman’s home on Oct. 1 and fleeing when police were called.

He also entered the home without permission on Oct. 18, police said. When the victim said she was going to call police, Degrandis took her phone to keep her from calling 911 and left with the phone, police said.

Degrandis has been charged with violation of a protective order, second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, engaging police in a pursuit operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and reckless driving in the case from today.

He was held on $100,000 bond in the most recent case.



