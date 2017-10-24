Man Charged With Assaulting East Haven Police Officer

East Haven police have arrested a man accused of assaulting an officer while trying to flee a traffic stop in August.

Police said 32-year-old John Williams faces multiple charges, including of assault on a police officer, interfering with police and engaging police in pursuit.

According to police. An office pulled Williams over in the area of High Street and Sanford Street on August 14. Police said initially Williams was cooperative, but when asked to get out of the vehicle he started acting suspicious and tried to reach the back of the SUV. When officers tried to handcuff Williams, he became combative and tried to flee the scene, struggling with officers. One officer suffered a concussion and a broken nose during the incident.

Williams was able to get back into his SUV and flee, police said. Police pursued him on I-95 and I-91, but broke off when he exited the highway.

Williams was later arrested on unrelated charges in Westport and turned over to East Haven police on October 19 to face charges in the incident. He was held on a $25,000 court set bond and is next due in court Tuesday.