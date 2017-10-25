Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Winsted Shooting

A 19-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in Winsted in January.

Connecticut State Police said that on January 19, Rafael Santiago-Salazar shot 37-year-old Melvin Ashe in the chest. Ashe was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital and survived his injuries.

Police interviewed several witnesses and identified Santiago-Salazar as the shooter.

Santiago-Salazar was located in Maine and on Wednesday, returned to Connecticut. He is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, and threatening.

According to the arrest warrant, Santiago-Salazar was involved in drug trafficking between Waterbury and Maine, and the shooting was drug-related.