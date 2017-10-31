Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Hero Barber in Bridgeport - NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Hero Barber in Bridgeport

    Bridgeport Police Department
    Mark Christian

    A man has been charged with murder in the death of a heroic barber who jumped in to defend his customers during an armed robbery on October 14 in Bridgeport.

    Mark Christian, 32, is accused of killing 32-year-old Deon Rodney during a robbery at the Just Right Cutz at 500 Park Avenue.

    According to police, Christian and another suspect tried to rob a patron in the parking lot, then chased the man into the barber shop. Christian shot Rodney when the barber tried to intervene to stop the attack.

    Witnesses said that Rodney was trying to protect the life of a little boy whose hair he had just cut. Police and co-workers called him a hero.

    Christian was arrested Monday and charged with murder, felony murder conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

    The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking the second suspect.

