Man Held at Gunpoint Trying to Purchase Item off 'Let it Go' App

A man was held at gunpoint in Hartford while trying to purchase a car on a well-known buy-and-sell app.

Police responded to Bellevue Street at 1:13 for a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police he came to Hartford to purchase a vehicle from someone on the "Let It Go" app but when he arrived, the suspect walked up behind him brandishing a small black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money, Hartford police said.

Police said they're looking for the suspect, who was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with short black hair, brown eyes and in his mid-20s. He was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

On Oct. 19, Hartford police said they received reports of six robberies related to "Offer Up" and "Let It Go" apps over the past month.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hartford police are reminding people to use the police parking lot as a safe place to meet up and make online transactions.

