Man Robs Packaging Store in Bristol: Police

A man was caught on camera robbing a packaging store in Bristol on Sunday morning.

Police are searching for the man who robbed Marty's Package Store in Mafale's Plaza on Main Street at 10:14 a.m.

The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money, police said.

The clerk complied and no injuries were reported.

The man was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches, slim build, possible facial fair. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece sweatshirt, khaki pants, brown boots, black gloves and a gray knit cap.

Bristol police said the man fled on foot, heading towards South Street.

While some of the items stolen have been recovered, the suspect remains at large.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860) 584-3000 or Det. J. Lattanzio at (860) 314-4565.