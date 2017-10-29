Man Shot Dog During Domestic Dispute: Hartford Police

A dog is recovering after being shot during a domestic dispute in Hartford Friday.

Hartford police arrested a man accused of shooting a dog during a domestic dispute Friday night.

Police said around 8:19 p.m. they responded to 820 Wethersfield Avenue and found the dog suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw. The dog was rushed to the New England Veterinary Center for treatment. The animal is currently in stable condition, but will require surgery.

Investigators believe the suspect, identified as, 34-year-old Tyshawn Virtue, shot the dog in anger during a domestic dispute.

Police said when officers searched the apartment they found 34 live 9 mm rounds and a bulletproof vest. Investigators also found surveillance video of the incident, and located a Hi Point Model C9 semi-automatic firearm with five live 9mm rounds in the chamber in a wooded area nearby. Police said the gun was hidden there by Virtue after the shooting.

Virtue was arrested and faces multiple charges including cruelty to animals, risk of injury, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm, among others. He is a convicted felon with previous firearm-related convictions. He was held on a $500,000 bond.