A man is trapped in a truck after tree takes down wires in Montville

A man has been trapped man in his truck for at least two hours in the Oakdale section of Montville after a tree came down on Route 161, taking a utility pole and wires with it.

Firefighters say the man was driving a 14 foot U-Haul down Route 161 in Oakdale when a tree came crashing down, bringing a utility pole and wires down with it. The U-Haul is carrying a car on a trailer behind it.

There are wires in front of it so the driver can’t move forward and he can’t back up.

The driver was told to stay put because first responders were unsure whether those wires were live. The incident commander reports that when Eversource arrived they were unable to verify the status of the wires because they aren’t grounded. The fire department attempted to rescue the man, but he refused, choosing to stay with his belongings instead.

Route 161 will remain closed indefinitely at Flanders and Butlertown roads. Eversource is waiting for both a tree crew and line crew. They do not expect to have the road reopened before daylight.

Local firefighters have responded to multiple incidents across the state Monday morning.

The Oakdale Fire Chief tells NBC Connecticut they were called to three homes that were hit by trees.

One on Lake Drive East sustained significant damage. A large old tree is now resting on its roof. The chief says the couple who lives there is now staying with family.

A mobile home was also damaged by a tree, but first responders say the people who live there elected to stay.