Manchester Lingerie Store Leaving Town After Logo Dispute

An image of a bra on a sign for a Manchester lingerie store is coming under fire from the town.

The controversy surrounding a blurred out brassiere logo Antonio Pascarella said has not only caused business at his lingerie shop in downtown Manchester to dwindle, its now driving him out of town.

"We asked planning and zoning for the permit and they denied it based on guidelines that they have on Main Street," Pasarella said.

Pascarella said he followed the city’s Main Street rules for signs including the business’ name, message and a graphic that that portrays the nature of the business.

"Really what they said was that the image can be misleading, confusing," Pascarella said.

Pascarella said the city’s planning and economic development director, Gary Anderson, approved a tenant permit but when the store’s sign was denied, the owner appealed the decision.

"I think it was more of a personal opinion and not guidelines. If you were in a public position, what you should be looking at is the guidelines that were written for this town," Pascarella said.

"I think we have some work to do on that," Mayor Jay Moran said.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

Moran hopes a soon-to-be newly elected Board of Directors can develop a better process for business’ sign approval.

"To me we have to look at the process and make sure it's fair and open that businesses understand the process from the start, there's a process for appealing and is it a decision made by an individual versus decision made by a group I think they need to know that upfront," Moran said.

"It's no more offensive than anything they've got on display and that's what they sell," Patricia Cortes said.

Pascarella said the board’s decision has left him with no other choice, he’s now taking his business to another city that will offer more support.