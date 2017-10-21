Multiple Departments Battle Brush Fire in Bethany - NBC Connecticut
Multiple Departments Battle Brush Fire in Bethany

    Multiple Departments Battle Brush Fire in Bethany
    Multiple departments battled a brush fire off Wooding Hill Road in Bethany Saturday.

    The Hamden Community Emergency Response Team tweeted that at least seven departments were working the fire, which was on top of a mountain off Wooding Hill Road. The fire has spread across at least 14 acres, according to Hamden CERT.

    Hamden fire officials said firefighters have been on scene since around 8 a.m. and that fire in this area has been an ongoing problem for about a week.

    No other information was immediately available.

