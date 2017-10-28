‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ is Saturday

Connecticut police departments are helping to tackle the opioid crisis head on Saturday.

They’re asking people to go through their medicine cabinet and drop off unwanted drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to ensure they’re safely disposed of.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in 2015, the latest numbers available. They survey also showed most abused prescription drugs came from family and friends.

Groton Police, who are hosting a "Take Back" at the senior center tomorrow, want to prevent just that.

"Folks will start with prescription pills and they’ll move onto other drugs, such as heroin, because it’s a cheaper source or at this point it’s maybe more available to them," said Deputy Chief Paul Gately.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day starts at 10 a.m. For a list of where there’s one in your area, click here.