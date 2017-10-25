Naugatuck Valley Cleans Up After Heavy Rains

Wednesday was cleanup day in the Naugatuck Valley, following Tuesday’s storm. Naugatuck saw 4.7 inches of rain, which led to flooding and toppled trees and power lines. The area also saw some significant thunder and lightning.

A home was hit by lightning on Culver street, blowing bricks from the chimney. They came crashing down on the family’s car, shattering the driver side window and cracking the windshield.

"That is insane I can’t believe that actually blew out like that," said neighbor Jessica Rodriquez.

Not far down the road, the Mobile station was drying out after some flooding during the worst of the rain.

"There was a literally a waterfall coming down over the wall behind it," said Michael Chobian of Naugatuck.

What came down, crews quickly worked to clean up. Oxford Public Works was out until midnight and back in at 7 a.m. Tuesday, clearing branches left in the roads and clogged storm drains.

"The storm came, the leaves came down [we saw] some localized flooding," said Kevin Miles of the Oxford Department of Public Works.

They also had approximately eight trees come down, some into power lines.

"Any time you have trees down live wires it’s a bad situation," said Wayne Wyatt of the Oxford DPW. "We had two buses nearly under a tree with live wires so that was a hairy situation."

No injuries were reported, and Oxford DPW says they made quick work of the mess. Over the next few days they will pick up any tree debris they pushed aside and wait for the next round of rough weather.