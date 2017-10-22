New Britain Police Trying to ID Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Crash - NBC Connecticut
New Britain Police Trying to ID Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Crash

    New Britain police are asking the public to help them identify a pedestrian who was critically injured when he was struck by a car early Sunday.

    Police said around 12:20 a.m. they responded to a serious crash in the area of Myrtle Street and Curtis Street. When they arrived they found the pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

    The victim is described as male with dark hair, around 6-foot1, 200 pounds in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue and white shorts and size 9.5 black Under Armor sneakers. He does not have any tattoos and was carrying a Samsung Galaxy cell phone.

    Anyone with information on the identity of the victim should contact Sgt. Steven King at 860-826-3071.

    The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this stage.


