Nine Arrested After Investigation Into Drug Dealing on Dirt Bikes

Nine people were arrested after police stopped a group suspected of dealing drugs while riding stolen dirt bikes in Hartford.

Police said they were conducting surveillance on Broad Street Thursday when they saw the group. Officers arrested all nine and said several of the suspects had existing arrest warrants.

Police also said they recovered eight dirt bikes they believe were stolen and one that they knew had been stolen from New Britain.

Police also said they seized a loaded Smith & Wesson .32 revolver with five rounds of ammunition and around 300 bags of packaged heroin.

Jonathan Rosario, 23, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent and third-degree criminal trespass.

Luis Santos Jr., 19, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, interfering with police and drug factory.

Devon Logan, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

Luis Padua, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

Yan-Carlo Lliriano-Munoz, 25, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.

Francisco Gonzalez, 19, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and possession of narcotics.

Antonio Hernandez, 30, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of a controlled substance.

Eliezer Orozco, 35, of East Hartford, was arrested on four warrants for town ordinance, failure to respond, second-degree failure to appear -littering, failure to respond, second-degree failure to appear-disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree failure to appear -town ordinance, failure to respond, and second-degree failure to appear.

A 17-year-old Hartford boy was charged with third-degree trespass and possession of narcotics.