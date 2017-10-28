Off-Duty Bristol Police Officer Charged with Drunken Driving - NBC Connecticut
Off-Duty Bristol Police Officer Charged with Drunken Driving

    A Bristol police officer has been arrested on drunken driving charges.

    Bristol police said around 2:25 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a driver sleeping in a vehicle stopped on School Street near the intersection of North Main Street.

    Officers arrived and identified the sleeping driver as 32-year-old Brian Bonati. Police said Bonati failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with intoxicated and released on a $500 bond. He is due in court on Nov 6.

    Bonati is a City of Bristol police officer. He was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest. An internal investigation is underway.

