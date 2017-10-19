Parts of Connecticut Back in a Drought - NBC Connecticut
By Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli

    Parts of Connecticut Back in a Drought

    Below normal rainfall over the past few months has led to parts of Connecticut being placed back into a moderate drought. 

    The Climate Prediction Center released an update Thursday morning which has Windham, Tolland, and Hartford counties in a moderate drought.


    Parts of northern New London and Middlesex counties are also included. 

    Windsor Locks from year to date is running approximately 2.5 inches below normal. 

    Connecticut needs a few heavy rain storms before the drought would be removed. 

    Published 6 hours ago
