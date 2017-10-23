Pedestrian Hit in Stamford Parking Lot in Critical Condition

A 50-year-old man who was hit in a parking lot in Stamford Friday morning is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said an 82-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 2009 Honda CR-V at a high rate of speed in the back parking lot of 71-91 Strawberry Hill Ave. around 8:10 a.m. Friday and hit several vehicles, some of which were pushed into other vehicles. One of the vehicles hit a 50-year-old Stamford man and he was transported to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to Westchester County Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the CR-V was transported to Stamford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In all, 13 vehicles, including the CR-V, were damaged. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call (203) 977-4712.