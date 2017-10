A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Norwich this morning and has serious injuries. (Published 3 hours ago)

Pedestrian Hit in Norwich Has Serious Injuries

A pedestrian was struck by a car at North Main Street and 8th Street in Norwich Friday morning and has serious injuries, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

North Main Street was closed between 8th and 9th streets, but has reopened.