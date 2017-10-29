Plymouth Police Seek Robbery Suspect

Plymouth police say the suspect pictured above tried to rob the Danny’s Mini Mart at the Valero Gas Station at 699 Main Street Sunday afternoon.

Plymouth police are looking for the suspect in an attempted robbery at a mini-mart Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man entered Danny’s Mini Mart at the Valero Gas Station at 699 Main Street around 1 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk. The man claimed he had a gun. The clerk refused to open the register and the man jumped on the counter, but when the clerk told him she was going to call the police he fled. The suspect did not get away with any money or merchandise.

The suspect is described as male, around 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with light black or dark brown facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and white D on the left breast pocket. The sweatshirt said 'Duramaxx' on both sleeves and there was a white D on the back of the hoodie. He was wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants underneath.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Plymouth police at 860-589-7779.