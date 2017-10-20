Police Find 110 Bags of Heroin During Traffic Stop on I-84

State police said they found more than 100 bags of heroin when they stopped a speeding car on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Thursday night.

Police stopped the tan Pontiac Grand Prix near exit 69 around 7 p.m. After receiving permission to search the car, they found and seized 110 bags of heroin, around three grams of crack cocaine and three ounces of liquid methadone, according to state police.

Asia Scott, 27, of Stafford Springs, and Dennis Smith, 27, of Enfield were arrested.

Scott was charged with speeding, possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell, illegal possession of a narcotic and other charges.

Smith was charged with drug paraphernalia, sale of a narcotic substance and illegal possession of a narcotic.

Bond for both was set at $100,000.












