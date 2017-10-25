Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Bristol Liquor Store - NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Bristol Liquor Store

    Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Bristol Liquor Store
    Police are investigating an armed robbery at Wine and Spirits in Bristol.

    Police said two males robbed the Burlington Avenue liquor store at 7:51 p.m. and made off with cash.

    No one was injured and the robbers ran off on Lewis Street, police said.

    One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and red, white and black sneakers. The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

    Published 2 hours ago

