Police Searching for Man Who Bit Victim’s Lower Lip Off: Police

Middletown police are looking for a man who is accused of biting the victim’s lower lip off during a domestic assault.

Police said 32-year-old Justin Ryals went into the victim’s home on Sept. 29, attacked the person and bit the victim’s lower lip off, all in the presence of children.

Police said the victim had an active protective order against Ryals.

U.S. marshals are helping Middletown Police look for Ryals, who has connections in Middletown, Connecticut and Brooklyn, New York.

An arrest warrant for him includes the charges of first-degree assault, violation of protective order, risk of injury of a minor, home invasion and breach of peace.

Ryals has two vehicles registered to him, a red 2002 Dodge Caravan SE with Connecticut plateAG35332 and a white 2012 Chrysler 200LX with Connecticut plate 6AXPA7.

He is 5-feet-10, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The arrest warrant has a bond of $150,000.

Anyone who knows where Ryals should call your local police department or the Middletown Police Department at (860) 638-4000.