The state's sex offender registry is updated daily and parents can check it before their children go trick or treating. (Published 2 hours ago)

How to Keep Children Safe from Sex Offenders on Halloween

Neighborhoods across Connecticut are going to be filled with kids trick-or-treating in costumes tonight, but do you know who’s behind the doors they knock on?

Some people might have a criminal history involving children and some are still allowed to hand out candy to your kids tonight. State police say the trick to staying safe while pursuing treats is doing your research and planning ahead.

“There are no state statutes that say sex-offenders can’t hand out candy on Halloween. So it is your choice as a parent whether or not you will go to those residences,” Trooper Kelly Grant, of Connecticut State Police, said.

In essence, some sex-offenders could interact with your children tonight. The only thing stopping them is any agreement they have with the court prohibiting them to do so.

“If this was a sex offense against a child,” says Trooper Grant, “then they may have a stipulation that says they are to have no contact with children. And they do have to abide by that.”

The registry is updated daily, but not all parents know about it.

Jelitza Mercado, a mother of two, found six registered sex-offenders live around her home when she checked the online registry for the first time, but had no idea about any of them. She already planned on taking her kids only to the homes of friends and family and said this research confirms why.

“That’s scary,” Mercado said. “That’s why you definitely have to see where you’re going to take them and stay with them.”

Adam Kovalski hadn’t checked the registry either until we showed him while he was shopping with his son. He found one person registered near his home.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” since the area isn’t as densely populated, he said.

Trooper Grant said this tool is essential for parents to use before their kids go out on Halloween night.

“Check the sex offender registry. See who’s in your neighborhood. See who’s in that neighborhood, and then adjust your trick-or treating accordingly,” she said.

You can check the registry online here.

After clicking that you agree to the terms and conditions, you will be able to search it. Type in your address and a map will pinpoint every offender within five miles of your location and provide names, photos, addresses and a list of offenses, including those involving children.











