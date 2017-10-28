Strong Winds & Heavy Rain May Lead to Power Issues

What to Know What: Strong winds with gusts of 45 to 60 mph could result in power issues. Heavy rain with rainfall totals of 1 to 3" may cause flooding.

When: Sunday through Monday morning. The strongest part of the storm will occur Sunday evening into the overnight.

Where: All of Connecticut with gusts over 60 mph possible along coastal communities of southern New London and Middlesex counties.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists continue to track a powerful storm that will impact the state Sunday into Monday. The main impacts with the weather system will be strong winds and heavy rain.

We issued a First Alert Sunday into Monday ahead of the significant storm.

Scattered showers will begin to move into the state first thing Sunday morning. Showers will become more widespread by the early afternoon hours. The strongest part of the storm doesn't move into the state until Sunday evening and continues into Monday morning.

We will have continuous updates on the storm's track and impacts through the weekend. Our live weather coverage begins early on Monday kicking off at 4 a.m. on NBC Connecticut.

Weather Impacts:

The wind component of this storm system appears it will cause the most issues. A High Wind Watch has been posted for most of Connecticut. This will likely transition to a High Wind Warning by Sunday morning.

Wind gusts will pickup in intensity first thing Sunday morning. The highest wind gusts will occur Sunday evening into the morning hours of Monday.

We're forecasting winds to gust between 45 to 60 mph statewide. Even higher gusts are possible along the shoreline and especially areas of southern Middlesex and New London counties. Winds could gust over 60 mph in this part of the state.

High wind gusts coupled with a wet soil may result in uprooted trees which in return would cause power issues throughout the state.

We're anticipating numerous power issues Sunday night into Monday with the greatest power threat along coastal areas of the state.

In addition to the wind there is also a Flash Flooding Threat.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Connecticut and is valid through Monday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall Sunday evening into the early morning hours of Monday.

Parts of the state already received over 5 inches of rain this past week.

We're forecasting another 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout the state. Luckily the heaviest rain appears to stay to the west of Connecticut impacting areas of Central Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

Make sure to download the NBC Connecticut App to get the very latest information on our weather threat. You can also track the rain using Interactive Radar.