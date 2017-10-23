Multiple people were injured in an explosion at the SPring Hill Inn in Mansfield Saturday.

The Town of Mansfield said propane gas in the kitchen sparked an explosion that injured five people at the Spring Hill Inn on Saturday.

The incident happened at the former Altnaveigh Inn on Storrs Road (Route 195) just before 5:10 p.m. Multiple ambulances and LifeStar were requested to the scene for five people who sustained burn injuries.

One victim was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital, one person was transported to Hartford Hospital and three others were sent to Windham Hospital.

State police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening on Saturday.

Witnesses who were at the inn for an event said they smelled gas before the explosion.

"There was a big flash kind of out of my periphery," said Rick Haverly, of Coventry. "Kind of had my back to it I think. Then a boom and then a little force."

On Monday, the town said the explosion occurred when propane gas accumulated in the kitchen and found an ignition source. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Mansfield Fire Marshal's Office, with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.

Fire officials said the damage was contained to the kitchen area and most of the injuries were burns.



The Spring Hill Inn posted a statement on Facebook thanking first responders.



