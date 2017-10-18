Police Investigate Racial Fliers Found in Southington

Southington police are investigating after racist fliers were found in the area of Mt. Vernon Road Satuday.

Police said that around 9 a.m. they received a complaint from a resident who found a flier attached to a stop sign at Brentwood Road and Mt. Vernon Road.

The flier showed an image of Abraham Lincoln and the words "We Founded this Nation."

Officers found two other fliers in the neighborhood – a second "We Founded This nation" flier at Jude Lane and Mt. Vernon Road, and one titled "Take Your Country Back" at Beal Drive and Jude Lane.

Both fliers had a "White Whalers Book Club" logo on them, a group not familiar to police. They also contained links to alt-right websites.

Anyone with information about the fliers or the White Whalers Book Club is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.



