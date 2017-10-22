West Hartford police have arrested a registered sex offender on accusations he inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl.

Kevin Duverger, 39, is accused of grabbing a 9-year-old girl by the arms, taking her into his lap and kissing her on the neck, according to police. Police said the incident happened on Hillcrest Avenue on Saturday afternoon. When Duverger was questioned, he admitted to grabbing the girl, police said.

Duverger was arrested and issued a $200,000 bond.

Duverger is a registered sex offender. According to his listing, in May 2009 he approached a 9-year-old child on the street and forced the child to touch him inappropriately. He was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault of a minor and risk of injury.

Police are also investigating possible crimes involving a child Duverger was babysitting at the time of the latest incident.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified.