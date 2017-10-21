Route 15 North Closed After 2 Crashes Near Heroes Tunnel

Traffic backed up outside the tunnel on Route 15 northbound near exit 59.

The Wilbur Cross Parkway (Route 15) northbound is closed after two separate accidents near exit 59 in New Haven, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said there were minor injuries reported in the accidents, which happened in the tunnel near exit 59. One crash involved two cars and the other involved three.

The highway is congested between exits 58 and 60.

State police said crews were working to clear the tunnel and the highway should reopen shortly.