Shelton Woman Accused of Assaulting Child, Neglecting Cat

A Shelton woman has been arrested, accused of assaulting a child and neglecting a cat after finding a boy with cuts and bruises all over his body and an animal that was so badly neglected that it had to be euthanized, according to police.

Police started investigating after a state Department of Children and Families social worker who was at Faith Taylor’s Shelton home on Aug. 25 contacted them to report neglect.

The social worker, who was at the home for an unrelated case, saw a special needs child with bruises and cuts all over his body and detectives discovered Taylor caused the boy’s injuries, according to police. No information has been released on Taylor's relationship to the child.

It was while they were in the house that detectives noticed a cat that appeared to be dead, but then they heard a faint sound from the animal, which was then transported to a local animal hospital.

A veterinarian who examined the cat found it had been severally neglected and the cat was then euthanized, police said.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday on two warrants and charged with assault of an intellectually disabled person, risk of injury to a child and cruelty to animals.

She was released on a $500 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court today.

It’s not clear if Taylor has an attorney.



