Simsbury Woman Reaches Out to Postmaster to Fix Mailbox Issue

Mimi Greenberg said she didn’t give much thought to the location of her mailbox when she moved into her home in 2009.

The box was located on the opposite side of her home on Latimer Lane. She soon learned crossing the street to get the mail could be dangerous, especially in the winter.

"I could slip. I could get hit. You just can’t be seen," she said.

Greenberg said she got into the habit of checking her mail every three or four days and sometimes missed time-sensitive letters.

The mailbox was broken when she moved in because it was damaged by a snow plow. Greenberg said she has replaced the mailbox four times.

In March, she wrote a letter to the postmaster in Simsbury, requesting permission to move the box, but she never got a response.

The mailbox was hit again in August. The damage was so bad, the post office stopped delivering her mail.

“The fourth time was ridiculous and they should have listened,” Greenberg said.

After that incident, she made the request in person.

"I waited two weeks. Nobody called me. So I called you," she said.

NBC Connecticut Responds contacted the U.S. Postal Service representative for Connecticut to inquire about the situation.

A spokesperson told NBC Connecticut Greenberg’s initial request was overlooked due to a personnel matter. The spokesperson said Greenberg’s case would be evaluated immediately.

About a week later, Greenberg received a letter from the Simsbury post office, granting her permission to move the box to the east side of her driveway.

The letter stated the relocation was allowed due to a change in her mail carrier’s route.

Greenberg said she did her happy dance when the letter arrived.

"I know it seems very silly and very minimal in the whole course of life. But it was so important to me. I was afraid to go across that street," Greenberg said.

The spokesperson told NBC Connecticut, "We are happy to announce that, in this instance, we were able to accommodate the customer’s request."

Anyone who wants to change the location of their mailbox needs to obtain permission from their local postmaster.

If a new mailbox is being installed, it must adhere to the guidelines set by the U.S. Postal Service.