Slick Roads Make for Dangerous Driving Conditions Sunday

Greenwich firefighters warned drivers to be aware of slick conditions on wet roads after a rollover crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound near exit 27 Sunday morning.

Minor injuries were reported in that crash.

Conditions will only deteriorate throughout the day. The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for heavy rains and powerful winds moving through the state Sunday and into Monday. Rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches are expected and winds could reach over 60 mph in some parts of the state.

A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Connecticut and drivers are reminded to never drive into standing water in the road.

AAA also warned drivers ahead of the storm to really take the forecast into consideration.

"AAA research shows there are more single-vehicle crashes when the roads are wet than when it snows, and that has a lot to do with people don't adjust their driving habits for the rain the way they do with the snow. So we want to encourage people to slow down, increase their following distance, and take the weather into consideration," said AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter.

