Some State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage Monday

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Several state parks are temporarily closed due to storm damage Monday.

The following parks are closed Monday due to downed trees:





Haystack Mountain State Park in Norfolk

The Green Falls section of Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold (closed until noon)

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford





For state park notices and closings, follow CT State Parks on Twitter.