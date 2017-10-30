Some State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage Monday - NBC Connecticut
Some State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage Monday

    Some State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage Monday
    Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

    Several state parks are temporarily closed due to storm damage Monday.

    The following parks are closed Monday due to downed trees:


    • Haystack Mountain State Park in Norfolk
    • The Green Falls section of Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown
    • Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
    • Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam
    • Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold (closed until noon)
    • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
    • Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford


    For state park notices and closings, follow CT State Parks on Twitter.

