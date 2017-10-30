Some State Parks Closed Due to Storm Damage Monday

Several state parks are temporarily closed due to storm damage Monday.
The following parks are closed Monday due to downed trees:
- Haystack Mountain State Park in Norfolk
- The Green Falls section of Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold (closed until noon)
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
For state park notices and closings, follow CT State Parks on Twitter.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago