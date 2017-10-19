State Submits Greater Hartford, Stamford for Amazon HQ Bid

The state has submitted proposals for Greater Hartford and Stamford as potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters location, according to Gov. Dannel Malloy.

In his video, Malloy boasted that Connecticut is a great place to live, and it's one of the most educated states in the nation with more patents per capita than others.



Malloy highlighted Hartford's art community, industrial base, aerospace industry and educated workforce.

Stamford is the governor's hometown and he mentioned its proximity to New York and the educated workforce.



Take a look at the proposal.



Last month, Amazon said that it will spend $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.

Malloy's office said that after a review of 17 submissions, the Hartford and Stamford regions stood out as the state's strongest contenders. Both sites have a population of a million, are in close proximity to international airports, have easy access to mass transit, major highways and arterial roads, the governor's office said.

Amazon already has two existing facilities in Wallingford and Windsor. Over the summer, Amazon said it has plans to expand their presence through a fulfillment center in North Haven.

The state Thursday unveiled the state's proposal.

