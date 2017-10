Cosey Beach in East Haven A home rebuilt on Cosey Beach in East Haven after Irene, destroyed again by Sandy.

Super Storm Sandy struck Connecticut five years ago, ravaging the shoreline, and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and state officials will hold a news conference to discuss infrastructure and state resiliency improvements since the storm.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.at New Haven Rail Yard on Brewery Street in New Haven.

On the fifth anniversary of Super Storm Sandy, thousands of Connecticut residents are without power after the storm Sunday into Monday.