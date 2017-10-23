State Police Search For East Haddam Assault Suspect - NBC Connecticut
State Police Search For East Haddam Assault Suspect

    State police are searching for Jared Rennie, 34, in connection with an assault that occurred in East Haddam early Sunday morning.

    Police said the apparent victim arrived at Troop K in Colchester around 1 a.m. to report the incident.

    After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Jared Rennie in connection to the assault.

    Troopers went to Rennie's home around 9 p.m. with a search warrant but did not find him there.

    Anyone with information on Rennie's whereabouts is asked to call detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime unit at 860-465-5469.

