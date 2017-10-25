Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, the special State Senate session to debate and vote on the bi-partisan budget has been pushed back until 9 p.m.

Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, the special State Senate session to debate and vote on the bi-partisan budget has been pushed back until 9 p.m.

In the afternoon General Assembly Finance Committee meeting, a majority of lawmakers voted in favor of adopting the revenue side of the budget deal.

"We’re hopeful that it’s a strong signal to the governor that this is the direction the legislature wants to move in," State Rep. Christopher Davis (R) told NBC Connecticut.

Since the start of the month, legislative leaders from both parties held closed door negotiations without Governor Dannel Malloy (D) in the room.

"Difficult times, but the leadership of all four caucuses stepped up, everybody compromised," Democratic State Senator John Fonfara said.

At the Finance Committee meeting, Sen. Len Suzio was one of only two republican senators who voted against approving the revenue side of the budget.

"What they’re seeing is the destruction of their cities and towns by the governor’s executive order and they feel this is their only choice," he said, "I don’t think this is the only choice."

Suzio raised concerns with 17 tax and fee increases and told NBC Connecticut he preferred the GOP budget that passed with a few Democratic votes before the governor vetoed it.

"This is just more of the same medicine that is destroying our state," he said.

Legislative leaders left out some of the taxes proposed during the long budget impasse.

"A lot of those taxes that were included in the governor’s proposal earlier like a restaurant tax, increasing the hotel tax, second home tax, cell phone taxes those are not included in this and that’s important for the public to know," Rep. Davis said.

Saying he still needs time to review the budget documents, Gov. Malloy has not yet publically indicated whether he would sign or veto this version of the budget.

"Whether I sign this budget or not, I certainly will have had a lot of impact on it," Gov. Malloy said Wednesday morning. "Perhaps not as much as might have been optimal but find out where all that pension language Republicans were looking for."

Republican House Leader Themis Klarides said Tuesday she hopes this budget will have enough support to override a potential veto by the governor.

Members of the House are scheduled to meet for their budget debate and vote at 10 a.m.